TUNIS Aug 19 Tunisia's prime minister-designate
plans to retain the current defence, foreign and interior
ministers but will name a World Bank official to take on the
finance portfolio, sources close to coalition negotiations said
on Friday.
Youssef Chahed, named premier after his predecessor was
ousted in a no-confidence vote last month, has been in talks
with the two main governing parties, the secularist Nidaa Tounes
and Islamist Ennahda, over cabinet posts.
Chahed, a member of Nidaa Younes and ally of President Beji
Caid Essebsi, has promised a cabinet capable of delivering
economic reforms that have evaded past prime ministers, but
opponents say he may not have the political capital to deliver.
Opponent say Chahed is inexperienced and too close to
Essebsi, and he will need to overcome resistance from strong
unions to austerity measures called for by Tunisia's
multilateral lenders.
Tunisia's democratic transition since a 2011 uprising
overthrew autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali has been praised as a
model for the Arab world. But the North African country has
struggled with Islamist militant attacks and slow progress on
economic reforms needed to create growth and jobs.
Sources close to the negotiations said Chahed had decided to
keep the incumbent interior, foreign and defense ministers but
name Marouane El Abassi, a World Bank representative for Libya
and economist educated in France, as his finance minister.
Chahed's new government must be presented to Essebsi, and
then approved by parliament. Final negotiations were continuing
with political parties.
"The new composition of the government will be announced
soon and once we have approval, we will go straight to work,"
Chahed told reporters on Friday.
During his nearly two years in office, previous premier
Habib Essid failed to overcome political infighting and deliver
reforms including public spending cuts and improvements to laws
to attract foreign investment.
