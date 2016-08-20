* New cabinet faces economic reform challenge
* Three militant attacks hit economic growth
* Cabinet includes ministers close to unions
(Adds details from announcement, background)
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Aug 20 Tunisian Prime Minister-designate
Youssef Chahed named his new government on Saturday, appointing
a former investment official as finance minister and keeping the
previous foreign and defence ministers in their posts.
Chahed, named premier after his predecessor was dismissed by
lawmakers in a no-confidence vote last month, had been in talks
with the main secularist, leftist and Islamist parties over
cabinet posts. His cabinet line-up must now go to parliament for
a vote of approval.
A senior member of the secularist Nidaa Tounes and ally of
President Beji Caid Essebsi, Chahed promised a cabinet capable
of delivering economic reforms that evaded past prime ministers,
but critics say he may not have the political capital to
succeed.
"Our country is in a very delicate phase and we do not have
the right to deceive the Tunisian people. I call on all
Tunisians and the parties to support this government," Chahed
told reporters at Carthage presidential palace.
Tunisia's transition since a 2011 uprising overthrew
autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali has been hailed as a model for
the Arab world. But the North African state has struggled with
Islamist militant violence and slow progress on economic reforms
needed to create growth and jobs.
The new cabinet is inclusive, with members of Nidaa Tounes,
Islamist party Ennahda, and smaller parties as well opposition
figures, independents and ministers close to the powerful UGTT
labour union, in a likely attempt to win backing for reforms.
Marouane El Abassi, a World Bank representative for Libya
and economist educated in France, had been touted as new finance
minister. But Chahed named Lamia Zribi, a former official for
investment and development and a state bank director.
Keeping their posts in the cabinet were Interior Minister
Hedi Majdou, Defense Minister Farhat Horchani and Foreign
Affairs Minister Khemais Jhinaoui, a move seen to keep
continuity in the delicate fight against Islamist militants.
TOUGH START
Chahed also nominated Mohamed Trabelsi as minister of social
affairs and Abid Briki, a former union official, as minister of
public functions. Both men have close ties to the UGTT, which in
the past has resisted austerity measures.
During his nearly two years in office, previous premier
Habib Essid failed to overcome political infighting and carry
out reforms including public spending cuts and improvements to
laws to attract foreign investment.
Chahed's cabinet faces a tough start. Three major attacks by
Islamist militants last year badly hit tourism bookings, forcing
job cuts in an industry that accounts for 8 percent of the
economy. Unemployment is already at 15 percent, with the rate
far higher among the young.
Months of protests by jobless youths have also disrupted
production and exports of the state-run phosphate industry,
another major revenue earner.
He must also manage testy relations with the UGTT, other
unions and the social unrest that blocked past attempts to push
through financial sacrifices and austerity reforms. Tunisia is
under pressure from its international lenders to implement
measures to cut the public deficit and state spending.
(Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Helen Popper)