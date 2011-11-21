TUNIS Nov 21 The Islamist-led coalition
ruling Tunisia after the country's first democratic election has
reached agreement on the three top state posts and will hold
fresh elections within one year, the main party in the coalition
said on Monday.
Hamadi Jbeli, the secretary general of the Islamist Ennahda
party will take the most powerful post of prime minister, party
spokesman Nourdine Bhiri said.
Moncef Marzouki, head of junior coalition partner the
Congress for the Republic, will have the largely ceremonial job
of president and Mustafa Ben Jaafar, leader of Ettakatol, the
third coalition partner, will be speaker of the assembly which
is drafting a new constitution, Bhiri said.
"We have an agreement to organise elections within a period
of not more than one year," Bhiri said.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing
by Andrew Heavens)