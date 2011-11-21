TUNIS Nov 21 The Islamist-led coalition ruling Tunisia after the country's first democratic election has reached agreement on the three top state posts and will hold fresh elections within one year, the main party in the coalition said on Monday.

Hamadi Jbeli, the secretary general of the Islamist Ennahda party will take the most powerful post of prime minister, party spokesman Nourdine Bhiri said.

Moncef Marzouki, head of junior coalition partner the Congress for the Republic, will have the largely ceremonial job of president and Mustafa Ben Jaafar, leader of Ettakatol, the third coalition partner, will be speaker of the assembly which is drafting a new constitution, Bhiri said.

"We have an agreement to organise elections within a period of not more than one year," Bhiri said. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)