TUNIS May 20 Tunisian troops have fired shots
in the air to disperse protesters who tried to close down a gas
pumping in southern Tatatouine province as part of demands for
jobs, a witness and two local radio stations said on Saturday.
There were no immediate reports of any injuries around the
gas pumping station near Vana. Mosaique FM radio and a local
state radio both reported troops had shot in the air to break up
a group of protesters.
For weeks unemployed youth have threatened to blockade roads
and shut gas production in southern Tunisia, where Italy's ENI
and Austria's OMV operate. The government has sent in the army
to protect installations, but negotiations have so far failed.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey)