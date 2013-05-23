TUNIS May 23 Tunisia is in talks with Qatar
over a deposit in Tunis' central bank "with easy conditions"
Prime Minister Ali Larayedh said on Thursday.
"Qatari officials have shown their willingness to support
us," he told a news conference.
He did not give details on the amount being discussed but
some officials sources have said it could be around $1 billion.
Larayedh, who travelled to Doha last week, said Qatari
officials had said they were "ready to boost investments in
Tunisia."
Last month, the International Monetary Fund said it had
reached a $1.75 billion loan deal with Tunisia to ease the
country's financial problems since a revolution that topped the
former regime two years ago.
The North African country is struggling with rising
inflation, a big external deficit and an uncertain political
outlook.
The February assassination of opposition politician Chokri
Belaid ignited the worst street violence since the revolution.
Elections expected towards the end of this year will create
fresh uncertainty.
Larayedh said economic growth in the first quarter of this
year was 2.7 percent.
Last month, the Qatari government agreed to provide an
additional $3 billion of aid to Egypt.