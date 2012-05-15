TUNIS May 15 Qatar has revived plans to build a
$2 billion oil refinery in Tunisia after years of delays, Qatari
and Tunisian officials said on Tuesday, potentially expanding
the North African country's refining capacity more than four
fold.
Qatar Petroleum initially won a bid in 2007 to develop
Tunisia's first privately built, owned and run refinery as part
of a joint venture with Britain's Petrofac, but the
project never got off the ground.
Keen to bolster relations in the aftermath of the 2011
revolution, which ousted Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali and ushered in
an Islamist-led government, Qatar recently agreed to lend
Tunisia $500 million at favourable rates.
The Gulf Arab gas exporter has also revived talks with
Tunisia, a net hydrocarbons importer whose economy has suffered
in the aftermath of last year's unrest, over the refinery to be
located in Skhira, 60 km from the southeastern city of Sfax.
"Qatar will implement the Skhira refinery project," Qatari
Minister of State for International Cooperation Khalid Mohamed
al-Attiyah told reporters in Tunisia.
Attiyah said the cost of the project was "very large" and
it may require another partner, but declined to give more
details.
A Tunisian government official put the cost of the new
refinery at $2 billion, adding that it would have an initial
capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, building eventually to
250,000 barrels a day.
The Skhira refinery will be Tunisia's second after the
state-owned facility at Bizerte, which has a much smaller
capacity of about 34,000 barrels per day.
It is expected to reduce Tunisia's reliance on fuel imports,
which have risen in price in recent years, straining the
country's budget, and could eventually allow Tunisia to export
refined fuel.
The refinery will include processing units, storage, and
offices. It will provide up to 1,200 jobs.
It was not clear when work would begin or when the refinery
would come online.