| TUNIS, March 2
TUNIS, March 2 Tunisia cancelled a new tax on
Monday imposed on travelers crossing Libya's border after the
measure triggered rioting, highlighting the problems facing the
government as it seeks to bolster shaky state accounts.
The main teachers union also launched a week-long strike on
Monday to demand pay hikes in another challenge to the recently
installed government, which is trying to curb state spending and
reduce fiscal deficit as required by international lenders.
Tunisia has been praised as an example of compromise
politics and democratic transition since overthrowing autocrat
leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in a 2011 uprising, holding free
elections and drafting a new constitution.
But it faces pressure from its creditors to cut high public
spending, including by reforming politically sensitive subsidies
on basic foods and fuel.
Authorities tried to raise money by imposing a $20 tax on
foreigners crossing the Libyan border, angering residents of the
frontier towns Dhiba and Ben Guerdan, who said it had hurt trade
with Libya, which had responded by taxing Tunisian visitors.
Last month, a man was shot dead in clashes between
demonstrators and security forces during a protest in Dhiba
against the tax.
Prime Minister Habib Essid visited the two southern towns on
Sunday and subsequently decided to scrap the levy. "The
ministerial council has agreed to stop an imposed tax on
travelers," said a statement from his office.
Essid's hoped-for economic reforms, including boosting
development and jobs, will not be easy in a country which is
reliant on tourism, has few natural resources, suffers from high
unemployment and offers generous state subsidies.
Adding to the government's problems, tens of thousands of
teachers went on strike on Monday and boycotted student exams to
push for higher wages. The education ministry has rejected the
demand, saying the budget did not allow for a pay hike.
Analysts said if the government agreed to raise teachers'
pay, it may be forced to make more concessions in other sectors.
Public wages account for about a third of the state budget
and Tunisia's powerful UGTT labor union started negotiations
with the government last week to increase salaries for some
800,000 public sector workers.
A deal is expected by the end of March.
