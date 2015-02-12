TUNIS Feb 12 Just two days after confidently
promising economic reforms to match Tunisia's transition to
democracy, new Prime Minister Habib Essid was forced to say he
would roll back a new tax after police shot dead a man
protesting it.
Tunisia has been praised as an example of compromise
politics and democratic transition since overthrowing its
autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in a 2011 uprising, holding
free elections and drafting a new constitution.
But the latest protests have made clear Essid's economic
task list that includes reforms, development and boosting jobs
will not be easy in a country reliant on tourism, with few
natural resources, high unemployment and heavy state subsidies
even with the goodwill of the coalition government.
"What do they mean by reforms, obeying the IMF. That just
means more misery for us, more sacrifices on our part," said
Sami Majdoub, 30, an unemployed graduate. "Their priority should
be creating jobs, not increasing prices."
Since its revolution, lenders such as the International
Monetary Fund have tied credits for Tunisia to efforts to curb
heavy public spending and cut a budget deficit by reforming
subsidies ranging from basic food goods to fuel.
Authorities tried to raise money by imposing a tax of $20 on
foreign travellers, but this angered residents of Dhiba and Ben
Guerdan, two remote towns on the Libyan border. They asked for
it to be frozen because it hurt daily trade with Libya, which
responded by imposing a tax on Tunisian travellers.
Tunisian traders protested, and youths demanding jobs joined
them, torching a local police station. Police opened fire with
bullets and tear gas, killing one man, witnesses say.
"We will not be silent, we will rebel if any one touches our
interests and our work, whatever the political colour of the
rulers, whether Islamist or secular, old system or a new
system," said Mohammed Amari, a trader in Dhiba.
Protests over economic opportunities are still sensitive in
Tunisia, where a street vendor set himself on fire in 2011 in
protest over poverty and local official abuses, and helped
trigger the "Arab Spring" revolts across the region.
Last week was not the first Tunisian backtrack. A year ago,
the government was forced to reverse a vehicle tax and energy
price hikes after a string of protests.
Creating jobs is also urgent with unemployment creeping to
15.2 percent in 2014 from 12 percent a year after the uprising
that promised more freedoms and economic opportunities. A third
of those jobless are young graduates.
Tackling youth exclusion is especially sensitive as Tunisia
fights a campaign against Islamist militants who emerged after
the revolution. Around 3,000 young Tunisians have already left
to fight with extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.
MAJORITY IN CONGRESS
Tunisia has managed to avoid the upheaval afflicting other
Arab Spring nations like Yemen and Libya, both caught up in
internecine conflicts driven by unresolved political divisions
after their uprisings.
Last week, Tunisia's parliament approved Essid's new
government, including secular Nidaa Tounes party and Islamist
rivals Ennahda. Secular and Islamist leaders often reached
compromise deals in Tunisia to keep the country on track.
That makeup at least offers Essid the backing needed in
parliament to push politically sensitive decisions on reforms.
"Essid's new national unity government will enjoy a
comfortable parliamentary majority that will enable it to
implement the economic reform agenda with ease," said Riccardo
Fabiani, a senior analyst at Eurasia Group.
The IMF agreed in 2012 to support Tunisia with a two-year
credit programme worth $1.74 billion, in exchange for keeping
its deficit under control and making the foreign exchange market
more flexible.
The budget deficit reached 5.8 percent in 2014 and is
expected to narrow to 5 percent this year. But Tunisia will
still need multilateral lenders to make up external financing.
Incremental reforms, such as the temporary taxes and gasoline
price rise that were imposed last year are expected to continue.
But while the government tries to cut spending, of which
wages total about a third, Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union
demands the government negotiate to increase in 800,000 public
sector salaries. UGTT has already threatened a general strike.
Last year, the government tried to raise the retirement age
but this was scuttled by the UGTT.
A proposal to review the tax system and increase taxes paid
by professionals, such as doctors and lawyers, could also lead
to strikes and protests.
"The revolutionary atmosphere makes reforms an impossible
dream," Zied Krichen, a Tunisian journalist wrote in a recent
newspaper editorial.
But there are favourable indicators. A drop in global oil
prices may make trimming energy subsidies easier.
Tunisia also wants to take advantage of its newfound
political stability to attract investment and create new
businesses and jobs to ease tensions over tougher reforms.
"The reforms are going to be painful, but we don't have a
choice," said Moez Joudi, an economics professor at Tunis
University. "We have to take advantage of the fall in oil
prices, the new political stability and also the growth in
Europe to push reforms and a clear economic plan right now."
(Writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Anna Willard)