* Government faces internal, outside resistance
* IMF wants cuts to high public spending
* Strikes, wage demands make reform task harder
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Oct 13 Tunisia is under pressure to speed
up economic reforms, especially after two deadly attacks this
year on its tourism industry, but the government is struggling
with internal splits and resistance from trade unions and
political opponents.
Since its 2011 revolution, the North African state has
completed a transition to democracy, an achievement for which a
quartet of organisations won the Nobel Peace Prize last week,
but international lenders want more economic reforms to curb
high public spending.
Against those demands, the government must manage the
frustrations of ordinary Tunisians, mindful that it was poverty
and lack of economic opportunity that prompted a young street
vendor to burn himself to death and set in motion the uprising
that ousted veteran autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
How it resolves these tensions will determine whether the
country that launched the Arab Spring can also take the lead in
delivering stability and prosperity for its people.
Tunisia has taken some modest reform steps: last month it
injected $440 million into state-owned banks Société Tunisienne
de Banque and Banque de l'Habitat, which International Monetary
Fund chief Christine Lagarde said would help the lenders out of
a difficult financial situation.
Not for the first time though, the government was forced to
respond to social pressures.
After negotiations with the powerful labor union UGTT, it
raised the wages of 800,000 public sector employees for the
second time this year. Officials say this will cost the treasury
about $1.2 billion.
Prime Minister Habib Essid said that these steps were
essential to calm tensions and stop strikes, and to raise the
confidence of foreign investors.
"We know very well reforms come at an expensive price, but
we need social peace in the coming period to push ahead with
urgent changes due the critical economic situation," Essid told
Reuters.
The country is at a critical moment as it prepares to start
negotiations with the IMF over a new credit programme likely to
be worth at least $1.7 billion, according to the head of the
central bank.
Lagarde urged Tunisia to accelerate both banking sector
reform and cuts in state spending, saying public sector pay
accounted for about 13.5 percent of GDP, one of the highest
rates in the world. The government's budget deficit stood at 5.8
percent of Gross Domestic Product last year.
DIFFICULT BALANCE
The recent wage hike was not the first sign that the
government is struggling to balance lenders' demands with the
realities of delivering unpalatable reforms on the ground.
Earlier this year, it gave in to the pay demands of striking
teachers. In February it froze a border tax on travellers
crossing to and from Libya after protests during which a young
man was shot dead by police.
Essid's government, a coalition between the secular Nidaa
Tounes party and the Islamist Ennahda, must also contend with
internal tensions and opposition demands, especially in the
run-up to municipal elections in 2016.
"The absence of any real reforms at the economic level
illustrates the lack of courage among the political parties,"
said Abdelhamid Jellasi, an Ennahda official.
"They know the need for urgent reforms but they cannot take
any decision in that direction."
Boosting the economy is all the more important given the
battering the tourism sector has taken from two Islamist attacks
that killed 61 people this year, one in the capital and one at a
beach resort. Tourism makes up 7 percent of GDP, but the
bloodshed has prompted some foreign tour companies and cruise
operators to pull out.
Now Essid's government says fiscal reforms will be
implemented in 2016 and that it will not raise wages in the
public sector until 2018.
An increase in the retirement age from 60 to 62 years is
among measures that may be announced in the coming months to
help cut a $1 billion deficit in the social security fund.
"We are close to reaching an agreement with the labour union
UGTT to approve a bill to raise the retirement age by two extra
years as part of a plan of urgent reforms," Social Affairs
Minister Ammar Younbayi said.
But the coalition government is struggling to maintain
cohesion, especially after a junior minister resigned last week,
complaining of rampant corruption. Even some senior officials in
Nidaa Tounes ranks have strongly criticised Essid's government.
Government sources say he may reshuffle the cabinet as soon
as next month to inject new blood. But there is concern that a
lack of political stability could disrupt reforms.
Tensions in government have risen since President Beiji Caid
Essebsi proposed a law that would clear businesses accused of
corruption under Ben Ali if they hand back their ill-gotten
gains to benefit the economy. That has angered critics who say
corrupt officials should be prosecuted.
"We don't need to push reforms in an atmosphere of
confrontation," Essid said calling for a consensus among unions,
political parties and government. "We need to have a good
climate to attract foreign investment."
