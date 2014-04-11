By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, April 11 Tunisia's foreign currency
reserves have fallen to levels equal to just 99 days of
import cover, below the level the central bank considers
adequate, officials said on Friday.
Tunisia's central bank said on its website that foreign
currency reserves stood at 11.01 billion dinars ($6.97 billion)
by April 8, equal to 99 days of import cover compared to 103
days at the same time a year earlier.
The drop was caused mostly by a sharp rise in Tunisia's
trade deficit, which increased 36 percent to 3.290 billion
dinars ($2.08 billion) in the first quarter of this year
compared with the same quarter last year, official data showed.
Central bank governor Chadli Ayari said the worsening trade
deficit had reached "dangerous levels", which will force Tunisia
to borrow more and increase pressure on an economy still
recovering from political turmoil after its 2011 uprising.
Ayari added that Tunisia needs to maintain foreign reserves
covering at least 100 days' imports.
Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa said on Friday the government was
forced to borrow 350 million dinars ($221.45 million) this month
to pay wages because of its large budget deficit.
The announcements may add pressure on the government to
speed up the implementation of economic reforms and subsidy
reductions demanded by international lenders.
Three years after an uprising against Zine el-Abidine Ben
Ali that inspired the "Arab Spring" revolutions, Tunisia is on
its way to political stability with a new constitution and the
promise of elections later this year.
Jomaa's challenge is to cut government costs without
triggering the kind of discontent that toppled Ben Ali, whose
overthrow was caused partly by grievances over unemployment and
high prices that are still very real for many Tunisians.
Tunisia's budget deficit is set to grow to 8 percent of
gross domestic product this year, mostly due to subsidies and
public service wage costs.
Jomaa last month announced external borrowing needs for this
year would be $8 billion -- nearly double the initial estimate
in the government's budget plan.
($1 = 1.5805 Tunisian dinars)
