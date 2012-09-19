(Corrects spelling of sculptor in paragraph 33)
By Tarek Amara
Tunis, Sept 19 A few hours before Lotfi Abdeli
was due to stage his play "Made in Tunisia, 100 percent halal"
last month, hundreds of Salafi Muslims who believed the show was
offensive to Islam occupied the open air theatre and began to
pray.
The play, a satire about politics and religion, was
cancelled.
It was not the first time religious hardliners have stopped
the plays of Abdeli, a Tunisian actor and playwright known for
criticising ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben-Ali before last
year's revolution.
At last week's Hammamet festival, Abdeli, whose life has
been threatened, was accompanied by personal guards.
"I am not afraid of threats or assault, but I do really fear
for our freedom of expression and creativity, which is the only
thing that we got out of the revolution," Abdeli told Reuters.
"I am unhappy with the current situation for intellectuals
in Tunisia: threats, beatings and being prevented from
performing. I feel boxed into a tight corner but I will not
remain silent."
The role of Islam in government and society has emerged as
the most divisive issue in Tunisia in the wake of the popular
uprising against secular strongman Ben Ali that sparked last
year's "Arab Spring".
The Islamist-led government that won elections in October
must tread a delicate line between conservatives who see the
revolution as a chance to express a religious identity
suppressed by Ben Ali and secularists who want to broaden
freedom of expression.
Thousands of Salafis attacked the American embassy in Tunis
on Friday to protest a film made in the United States mocking
the Prophet Mohammad that has sparked demonstrations around the
Muslim world. Four people were killed and dozens wounded.
"Today, we are showing that it is essential to make
insulting religion a crime," said Habib Kedher, a member of the
Islamist Ennahda Movement.
THE SHOW MUST GO ON
Many Tunisians fear that their North African country, long
considered one of the most secular in the Arab region, may
succumb to pressure to ban films, plays or musical performances,
and to censor exhibitions.
Religious hardliners have fanned those fears in recent weeks
by successfully stopping performances on the grounds they
violate Islamic principles.
Culture Minister Mehdi Mabrouk said 12 artistic events were
cancelled this summer for security reasons after threats from
Salafi groups. He said he had filed six cases against groups who
stopped showings.
"I am afraid of Salafis dominating the cultural landscape,"
Mabrouk told a news conference earlier this month.
Salafis, who follow a puritanical interpretation of Sunni
Islam and want Tunisia to be ruled by Islamic law, prevented an
Iranian Shi'ite group from performing at a Sufi music festival
in the town of Kairouan during the holy fasting month of
Ramadan.
Another festival was cancelled in July in Sejnane, with
organizers blaming radical Islamists who interrupted the event
saying it was unacceptable during Ramadan.
In June, Salafi Islamists broke into a Tunis arts fair and
destroyed a handful of works to protest against art they deemed
insulting to Islam, then ran riot for days. One person was
killed and more than 100 injured.
SMALL, BUT PASSIONATE, GROUP
The incidents show how the Salafis can exert influence far
greater than their relatively small numbers - just thousands out
of the total population of nearly 11 million.
The main Salafi organization, Ansar al-Sharia, refuses to
communicate with the media. But Ridha Belhaj, head of the Hizb
Attahrir party which supports the imposition of sharia law, said
some artists are deliberately provoking conflicts with Islamists
in order to make the problem seem bigger than it actually is.
"Some of these intellectuals are trying to appear as the
victims," he said. "We are against violence. We must not stop
concerts, which would allow people to see for themselves how
insulting these performances are."
Artists say they want tougher punishment for those who
impede artistic freedom. The Union of Tunisian authors has
demanded that the country's new constitution, due by the end of
2012, include freedom of creativity among basic rights.
Poet Sgair Awled Ahmed said he was beaten by a group of
bearded men last month because he wrote a poem criticising
Islamists.
"These people do not know the language of the pen or debate,
but they know only the language of force, punching and beating,"
Ahmed said.
"It's a black year for culture; our freedom of creativity is
in critical state ... The Salafis and Ennahda are sharing the
role in stifling freedoms."
Ennahda, the moderate Islamist party leading the government,
has promised to support culture in Tunisia and not to impose the
veil on women or ban alcohol.
But secular critics say it is turning a blind eye to the
increasing pressures on Tunisians to conform to religious ways.
Ennahda has also come under fire from Salafis who say it fails
to defend Islamic values.
The party denies the charges from both sides.
"Preventing concerts from taking place or books being
published is unacceptable," Ennahda leader Rached Gannouchi told
a news conference at the end of August. "But we expect that
moderate religious culture will spread in Tunisia after the
situation stabilises going forward."
Ennahda is seeking to pass a law which criminalises
insulting religious principles, including in artistic work,
which secularists and rights groups see as a threat to freedom
of expression.
"CLIMATE OF FEAR"
As the new Tunisia struggles to find its way within the
conflicting visions of the future, some artists have found
themselves in trouble with the law.
Painter Nadia Jelassi is facing charges of harming public
order after her depictions of veiled women went on display at a
gallery. The artist could face a sentence of up to five years in
prison, lawyers say.
"I am shocked. I was asked what my intentions in my work
were. It's the first time in Tunisia that a judge asks the
artist about his or her intentions," she said.
Rights groups have called for prosecutors to drop the
charges against her, as well as similar accusations against
sculptor Mohamed Ben Slama.
"Time and again, prosecutors are using criminal legislation
to stifle critical or artistic expression," Human Rights Watch
said in early August.
Some artists have said they fear a repeat of the situation
in 1990's Algeria, where radical militant Islamists killed
artists and journalists during the height of its 'black years'
on the grounds that art is forbidden in Islam.
"I have received death threats ... The government is silent
and not protecting us," said Abdeli. He said state security
forces started refusing his shows protection after he satirized
the police in one of his plays.
"There is a climate of fear in Tunisia. I hope that the
painful Algerian experience will not be repeated in Tunisia."
