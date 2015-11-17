LONDON Nov 17 A British inquest into the deaths
of 30 holidaymakers killed in June's beach attack in Tunisia
will take place late next year or early in 2017, the coroner
leading the investigation said at an initial review on Tuesday.
The massacre at a hotel in Sousse on the Mediterranean coast
was the biggest loss of British lives in such an incident since
the July 2005 bombings in London.
Nicholas Loraine-Smith, a senior judge acting as coroner
promised a "full, fair and fearless" investigation into the
deaths. The initial scope of his investigation would include
looking at the adequacy of travel advice provided by Britain's
foreign office and travel companies, as well as the incident
itself and post-mortem investigations.
Many of the victims were on holiday with Thomson, part of
travel giant TUI Group, which was named by the judge as
an interested party in the case.
Separately, a group of 15 families who lost loved ones in
the attack and a number of victims who survived have started
legal action against TUI for allegedly failing to provide
adequate security at the hotel.
Two weeks after the attack, Britain warned that another
attack in Tunisia was "highly likely" and travel operators
cancelled holidays there.
They are yet to resume, amid a bleak picture for travel
security elsewhere with flights to the Egyptian resort of Sharm
al-Sheikh from the UK halted in November after the downing of a
Russian jet and after Friday's Paris attack which killed at
least 129 people.
Earlier on Tuesday, a Tunisian official said a cell of 17
Islamist militants had been arrested, preventing another major
assault on hotels and security forces in Sousse planned for this
month.
Tunisia is conducting its own inquest into the Sousse
attacks and Loraine-Smith said he was in contact with the
Tunisian judge and expected to receive material from him in
December.
The judge set a second pre-inquest review for Jan. 21 and
said that the inquest proper would begin on either Oct. 31 next
year or on Jan. 9 2017.
