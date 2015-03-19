ROME, March 19 Italy's Costa Cruises, a unit of
Carnival Corp, said on Thursday it had cancelled stops
in Tunisia after gunmen killed at least 17 tourists and two
Tunisians at the national museum in the capital on Wednesday.
A statement said the company had decided to "cancel all the
forthcoming stops our ships are due to make in Tunisia". It did
not say how long the suspension would last, but a spokeswoman
for the company said it could remain in place for the rest of
the year.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Philip Pullella)