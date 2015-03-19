ROME, March 19 Italy's Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp, said on Thursday it had cancelled stops in Tunisia after gunmen killed at least 17 tourists and two Tunisians at the national museum in the capital on Wednesday.

A statement said the company had decided to "cancel all the forthcoming stops our ships are due to make in Tunisia". It did not say how long the suspension would last, but a spokeswoman for the company said it could remain in place for the rest of the year.

