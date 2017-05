TUNIS A tourist hotel in the Tunisian town of Sousse has been attacked, a security source said, adding an exchange of gunfire was reported at the scene.

There were no other details immediately available.

Tunisia has been on high alert since March when Islamist militant gunmen attacked the Bardo museum in Tunis, killing a group of foreign tourists in one of the worst attacks in a decade in the North African country.

