TUNIS Tunisia's government has extended a state of emergency imposed after a November suicide bombing, from Dec. 24 to Feb. 21, the presidency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The state of emergency grants the presidency and armed forces more powers and suspends some rights. The statement said the decision to extend it was made after consultations with the prime minister and parliament speaker.

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi first declared this state of emergency after a suicide bombing killed 12 presidential guards in an attack in the center of the capital last month. It was the third major Islamist militant attack this year following two gun assaults against foreign tourists.

