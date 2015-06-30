DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 7
TUNIS, June 30 Tunisia estimates at least $515 million in losses in 2015 for its tourism industry after last Friday's attack on a beach hotel that killed 39 people, mostly British holidaymakers, the tourism minister said.
"The attack had a great impact on the economy, the losses will be large," Tourism Minister Salma Loumi told reporters late on Monday giving a preliminary estimate.
The North African country earned $1.95 billion in revenues from tourism last year. The sector makes up seven percent of its gross domestic product and is a major source of foreign currency and employment for Tunisia. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey)
LA PAZ, May 5 Bolivian consumer prices fell 0.41 percent in April, bringing the country's inflation rate to 0.07 percent for the first four months of the year, the official National Statistics Institute said on Friday.