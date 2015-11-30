(Adds details from source)
TUNIS Nov 30 Tunisian security forces have
arrested two Islamist militants accused in last week's bombing
in Tunis and seized a cache of weapons and explosives they were
planning to use for more attacks, the interior ministry said.
In a late Sunday raid in Medenine in the south of the
country, officials found Kalashnikov rifles, a suicide bomb
belt, explosive materials for making car bombs, grenades and
detonators, the statement said.
Tunisia is under a state of emergency since Tuesday when a
suicide bomber killed 12 people aboard a bus carrying
presidential guards in the capital Tunis.
Islamic State has claimed the bombing, the third major
militant attack in Tunisia this year following assaults on a
beach resort at Sousse and the Bardo museum in the capital, both
of which targeted foreign visitors.
A Tunisian security source said the two men arrested on
Sunday night were brothers.
Tuesday's attacker was a street seller who lived near
Ettadhamen, one of the poorer neighbourhoods of Tunis.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Ralph Boulton)