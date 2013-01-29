TUNIS Jan 29 Tunisia has sent special combat
units to its borders with Algeria and Libya to protect its oil
and gas installations against potential attacks from Islamist
militants, the state news agency said on Tuesday.
The move follows the al Qaeda-linked attack and
hostage-taking at an Algerian gas plant earlier this month, and
comes as French and local troops fight against Islamist rebels
in Mali.
"Tunisian authorities have set up special units in different
important sites to protect oil and gas fields in the Saharan
perimeter of the country", the state news agency said, citing
security sources.
"This measure aims to prevent any terrorist act against
these fields, especially those located on the Tunisian-Algerian
border," the sources added.
They said the fighting in Mali, south of Algeria in the
Sahara, was also of concern.
Tunisian Interior Minister Ali Laryed said in December that
police had arrested 16 Islamist militants who had been
accumulating arms with the aim of creating an Islamic state.
Earlier this month, authorities said they had seized a big
arms cache in the south of the country and made several arrests.
Tunisia, which is located between major oil producers
Algeria and Libya, imports most of its oil needs from abroad,
but its has some oil fields concentrated mainly in the south of
the country.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)