* Attacks have little impact on tourism so far
* Country worries about future cancellations
By Patrick Markey and Tarek Amara
YASMIN HAMMAMET, Tunisia, March 23 The European
visitors strolling Tunisia's Hammamet resort are an encouraging
sign for a government determined to minimise the fallout of last
week's shooting of 20 tourists in the nearby capital.
But there is anxiety about the future in the five-star
hotels, trinket shops and restaurants in the town, where
horse-drawn carts trot calmly in the Mediterranean sun.
Japanese, Spanish, Italian and Colombian tourists were among
the victims when at least two gunmen opened fire on their buses
as they arrived at the Tunis Bardo Museum, which houses some of
the Roman artifacts that are one of Tunisia's major draws.
Tourism minister Salma Loumi said the impact from the attack
appeared limited so far, with a few cancellations but words of
encouragement from travel agency and tour company partners for
the north African country's mostly package-holiday bookings.
Six million tourists, mostly Europeans, hit Tunisia's yellow
sand beaches, desert treks and medina souks last year, providing
seven percent of its gross domestic product, most of its foreign
currency revenues and more jobs than anything but farming.
The attackers clearly aimed to cut this lifeline.
"They wanted to hit us through our economic backbone," Loumi
told Reuters. "But they won't succeed."
Her ministry's figures show visitors numbers have yet to
catch up with the years before the Arab Spring uprising that
toppled Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali and ushered in an uncertain
period of political transition.
Now that democracy and political compromise have emerged,
the country hopes to revive economic growth and is counting on
attractions like its Carthage Roman ruins and the great mosque
of Kairouan, part of a UNESCO heritage site.
In the south, tourists also visit Tataouine, the desert town
made famous for scenes filmed for the Star Wars movies, and the
island of Djerba for beaches like those in Hammamet.
"If the tourists don't come, then we'll start worrying,"
said Hammamet shop owner Shukri Barhoumi.
"So far we're not seeing any consequences, tourists don't
seem to be worried ... But it's not the season yet, maybe we'll
see the impact in a few weeks."
DISCREET SECURITY
President Beji Caid Essebsi has ordered the army to protect
major cities and more than 20 people have been arrested since
the attack.
Security forces at the scene shot dead two gunmen who they
said had been trained by jihadis in neighbouring Libya, where
chaos has allowed Islamic State affiliates to grow.
But another is still on the loose and some of more than
3,000 Tunisians to join Islamist militant groups in Iraq and
Syria have returned home, raising fears of more attacks.
After Wednesday's Bardo assault, several tour companies
suspended some services to Tunis, notably the cruise ship owners
who, shaken by the deaths of some of their passengers in the
attacks, said they would bypass the city for the time being.
An initial study by the finance ministry estimated that
losses for the industry may reach $700 million, compared with
annual revenues from tourism in 2014 of close to $2 billion.
Civilian police have discreetly increased their presence on
the palm-fringed boulevards of Hammamet, where only a small
police checkpoint is visible. But some visitors said tour
operators had suspended trips to Roman ruins and desert treks.
"We have had some cancellations, which is understandable,"
said Marouen Kilani, a director for Spanish firm RIU Club Marco
Polo. "For the summer high season we're still at full
occupancy."
Militants have targeted the tourism industry before. An al
Qaeda suicide bomber killed 21 people in 2002 in the southern
island of Djerba. In 2013, another bomber blew himself up on the
beach in Sousse. No one else was killed.
"We still think it's the most stable place in North Africa,"
said retired Scottish chemist Charlie Welsh who was on a repeat
visit to Tunisia. "It is not going to stop us going on holiday."
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)