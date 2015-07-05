(Repeats story published on Friday, with no changes)
By Victoria Bryan
BERLIN, July 3 Fearing for their safety in
Tunisia after a gunman killed dozens of tourists, sun-seeking
Europeans are switching to destinations such as Spain, Bulgaria
or even Greece for holidays this year.
Tunisia's tourism industry had been recovering after the
Arab Spring unrest, and had become a popular lower-cost beach
holiday spot for Europeans. Last year, 2.8 million travelled
there, rebounding back towards 3.8 million level seen in 2010
before the uprising, according to official statistics.
But last week's attack - in which 38 people were killed by
an Islamist gunman at a beach hotel, mostly Britons - added to
security fears raised after a massacre at the Bardo museum in
March, when two gunmen opened fire on tourists.
Now many tourists who had planned or booked Tunisian trips
are looking elsewhere.
Long-haul destinations are unlikely to pick up tourists
originally destined for Tunisia, said travel analyst Angelo
Rossini from market research firm Euromonitor. Destinations like
the Maldives, the Caribbean and Mexico are typically more pricey
and target a different customer segment.
Instead the biggest beneficiary is expected to be Spain,
Rossini added. Spain targets a similar type of tourist to
Tunisia - those seeking a value-for-money all-inclusive holiday.
However, those switching may have to pay a premium as the
holiday season is already under way and people typically book
months in advance.
"It's clear that some tourists will now change Tunisia for
continental Spain or the Canary Islands, but they will have to
pay more," said Juan Molas, chairman of the Spanish Hotel
Federation Cehat.
Molas also said Bulgaria and Turkey, which have lost a lot
of their customers from Russia due to the economic crisis there,
could prove to be popular, good-value alternatives to Spain.
However some industry experts said Westerners staying away
from Tunisia for security reasons may be unwilling to switch to
countries such as Turkey, which borders war-torn Syria, and
Egypt, where there has been social and political unrest in
recent years.
"After the incident in Tunisia, Turkey, as a Muslim nation,
may be even more negatively impacted, because all of these types
of events keep occurring in Muslim nations," said Timur
Bayindir, head of the Touristic Hotels & Investors Association
(TUROB) in Turkey.
With its hot weather and good-value package tours, Greece
could also be a beneficiary of a tourism switch but a lot
depends on this weekend's referendum on the country's bailout
terms and the outcome of the debt crisis, said Bob Atkinson, a
travel expert at price comparison website TravelSupermarket.
REFUNDS, DISCOUNTS
The biggest groups of European tourists to Tunisia come from
France, Britain and Germany.
Of the 38 killed last Friday, 30 were British customers of
tour operators Thomson and First Choice, part of Europe's
largest travel group TUI . A minute's silence
was held by millions across Britain on Friday.
Even though no official UK travel warning for the resorts
has been issued, Thomson and First Choice have brought back
almost 6,000 tourists from Tunisia on 40 flights over the last
week. They have cancelled all holidays to Tunisia until July 9
and are offering to switch to alternative holidays free of
charge or full refunds for those wishing to cancel.
For those with holidays departing later this summer, the
company has waived fees to change, and is offering discounts on
an extra 15 flights until the end of October to destinations in
Spain, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Greece.
Rival Thomas Cook too has brought guests back early
and is offering free changes to those booked on holidays due to
depart before July 12. For those travelling later it is waiving
fees and has added capacity in Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria and
Turkey.
The tour operators are facing a hit to their margins because
they are now having to source rooms at higher cost in
alternative destinations. TUI and Thomas Cook shares have
dropped 6 to 8 percent this week.
Around 10,000 British holidaymakers remain in Tunisia, about
half the number a week ago, British travel association ABTA
said.
Meanwhile, about 100,000 French tourists had booked for July
holidays in Tunisia and so far 75 percent have decided to cancel
their trips, with the bulk choosing an alternative destination,
said Jean-Pierre Mas, chairman of French travel agency
federation SNAV.
"The impact is very strong. The summer season is lost (for
Tunisia)," he said, adding that Greece, Croatia, Cyprus, Spain
and Sicily were popular alternatives.
Tunisia is also a popular winter sun destination, with
Credit Suisse estimating it accounts for around 3 percent of
tour operator passenger volumes in both the summer and winter.
Thomas Cook and TUI have so far not made changes to their
winter programmes, with TUI saying it was too early.
Euromonitor's Rossini predicted tourism to Tunisia could be
affected for at least two years.
Increased security presence may do little to help either,
said Volker Boettcher, a professor of tourism management at Harz
University in Germany.
"Imagine you're sitting on the beach watching security staff
patrolling with guns. That's not a relaxed, carefree holiday."
