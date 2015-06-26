BRIEF-Fuling Global reports Q1 EPS $0.09
* Total sales volume increased by 27.8 pct to 9,748 tons for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 26 German tour operator TUI said it has 260 guests staying at four different hotels in Tunisia in the beachside region where an attack by a gunman on Friday left 28 people dead.
A gunman disguised as a tourist opened fire at a Tunisian hotel in the resort town of Sousse with a weapon he had hidden in an umbrella, killing 28 people including British, German and Belgian tourists.
(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Total sales volume increased by 27.8 pct to 9,748 tons for Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue S$144.8 million S$143.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: