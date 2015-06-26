Kuwaiti Information Minister Sheikh Salman al-Humoud al-Sabah (C) consoles worshippers outside the Imam Sadiq Mosque after a suicide bomb attack following Friday prayers, in the Al Sawaber area of Kuwait City June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jassim Mohammed

French Gendarmes are seen at work next to a black plastic sheet (unseen) outside a gas company site at the industrial area of Saint-Quentin-Fallavier, near Lyon, France, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

A broken glass window of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel is seen after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Blood is seen on the ground of the Imperiale Marhaba hotel after a gunman opened fire at the beachside hotel in Sousse, Tunisia June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

WASHINGTON The White House condemned attacks on Friday in France, Tunisia and Kuwait as "heinous" acts of terrorism and said it was working with those countries to offer any necessary support.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks in France, Kuwait, and Tunisia today," it said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of these heinous attacks, their loved ones, and the people of all three countries."

Suspected Islamic militants killed at least 28 people at a Tunisian seaside resort and 25 worshippers at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Kuwait, and decapitated a man at a U.S. gas company in France. The attacks occurred during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, but it was unclear if they were coordinated.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)