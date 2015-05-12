* Protests erupt in southern towns over jobs
* Official unemployment has risen since revolution
* New government struggling to make economic reforms
* Major phosphate plant closed by sit-ins
METLAOUI, Tunisia, May 12 Little stirs at
mid-morning in the Tunisian town of Metlaoui; few shops are open
and the local phosphate mine lies idle, blockaded by unemployed
young men demanding the government fulfill the economic promises
of their country's revolution.
Dozens of protest tents are pitched across the rural town
with placards calling for "Dignity" and "Work". One ironic sign
advertises: "We buy and sell University Diplomas" in a nod to
desperation even among many graduates, four years after the
revolution that has brought democracy but few jobs.
The camp scattered over hillsides surrounding the mine,
normally a major export earner, is among scores of protests
ranging from sit-ins and hunger strikes to riots that have
erupted this month in southern Tunisia.
"We exhausted all our options," said Zied Salem, who
graduated in mathematics nine years ago but made a living from
smuggling until a government clampdown ended even that. "After
the revolution we had a dream but now they stole our dream."
Salem warned Tunisia's democratically-elected leaders that
they risked suffering the same fate as autocrat Zine El-Abidine
Ben Ali, who fell in the 2011 revolution.
"If they do not provide us jobs quickly, their lives will be
darker. We will revolt and expel them like Ben Ali," said Salem,
who pitched his tent in front of the phosphate company's office.
Despair is not new. In late 2010, a young man burned himself
to death in protest, setting off the revolution that swept
Tunisia to democracy and the region into uprisings.
Unlike many other Arab countries which have sunk into
autocracy or chaos, Tunisia has fulfilled its political
transition. But the economic tensions are testing its stability,
with many Tunisians feeling their uprising has yet to deliver on
easing living costs or boosting employment and development,
especially in marginalised areas of the rural south.
It is unclear how far the protests can spread given the
political progress, free elections and new constitution since
2011. But they are a potentially explosive risk for Prime
Minister Habib Essid's coalition where his secular Nidaa Tounes
party governs under a deal with the Islamist Ennahda party.
Official unemployment has risen from 11 percent before the
revolution to around 15 percent now. Most Tunisians rank the
high cost of living among their greatest concerns.
Already the unrest is taking an economic toll. The state-run
Gafsa Phosphate company, Tunisia's main exporter of the
chemical, suspended operations in Metlaoui last week after the
protests shut down its shipments by rail.
Along with tourism, the country relies heavily on phosphate
exports for foreign currency. Officials say the sector, which
employs 30,000 people, has lost about $2 billion over the last
four years due to protests and strikes.
Lazhar Akremi, minister in charge of relations with
parliament, said phosphate production should not be held hostage
because it is a national resource. But he has promised the
government will announce a package of local investment soon.
This cannot come too soon for Jalel Tabbassi, a local labour
union official. "It is a real disaster," said Tabbassi. "People
here are just seeking a glimmer of hope, they should start some
projects so there is some trust in this government."
HUNGER STRIKES
Tunisia has largely avoided the violence and turmoil
afflicting other "Arab Spring" nations such as Yemen, Syria and
Libya, thanks partly to compromise deals struck by politicians.
Essid's government, elected late last year, has promised
economic reforms to match the political gains. But he has
struggled to make progress on policies that international
lenders want to cut back hefty public spending and create jobs.
Hussein Abassi, the leader of the powerful UGTT union, has
warned the government about the growing social tensions.
President Beji Caid Essebsi has rejected suggestions of a
second uprising, saying the state will provide for the jobless,
but has warned that it has no "magic wand"
The opposition wants rapid action. "If the government does
not take concrete measures in the next two weeks, the situation
may become more complicated and perhaps we cannot control it,"
said Ammar Amroussia, a leader in the Popular Front party.
Elsewhere, 20 unemployed youths have been on hunger strike
for two months in the towns of Gabes and Jbenianas; most are
university graduates. In the southern town of Faouar, police
fired tear gas on Sunday to disperse hundreds of protesters who
threw stones and burned a police station to demand development
investment and jobs.
"I am 36 years and I have never had a job. My four brothers
and I, we get money from my mother's pension," said Hedi
Mansouri, a local protester. "If the government will not give us
jobs, they'll get their redundancy letter very soon."
