* Protest call follows violence this week in capital
* Call comes as Tunisia to mark anniversary of uprising
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Dec 5 Tunisia's largest union called on
Wednesday for a general protest strike next week against the
Islamist-led government in an escalation of protests that
resulted in violent clashes in the capital this week.
On Tuesday, several hundred Islamists armed with knives and
sticks charged a gathering of members of the UGTT union in the
capital and broke office windows with stones. Police had to
intervene to separate the two groups.
"The UGTT decided to go on strike on December 13, after the
attack on the central trade unions and trade unionists on
Tuesday," the union said in a statement on Wednesday.
The announcement came as Tunisia prepared to mark the second
anniversary of a street peddler's self-immolation on Dec. 17,
2010, that led to a revolution in Tunisia and set the region on
the path to uprisings in Egypt, Libya, Yemen, Syria and Bahrain.
UGTT Secretary-General Hussein Abassi accused supporters of
the Ennahda party, which leads the government, of being behind
the recent clash.
But Rached Ghannouchi, the head of Ennahda, condemned the
violence and said some leaders of UGTT wanted to overthrow the
government. The headquarters of all national bodies needed to be
"emptied of all tools of violence", the party said.
Ennahda came to power following the ousting of former leader
Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, whose police state had repressed
Islamists and promoted secularism.
The strike by UGTT, which has 500,000 members, would be the
first of its kind in Tunisia since 1984.
Ennahda accused leftists who lost last year's elections of
fomenting recent unrest in Siliana, a remote town in the
interior, by provoking Tunisians in impoverished areas into
confrontations that would drive away foreign investors.
The protests, in which at least 252 people have been
injured, including cases of blinding by birdshot, began after a
UGTT call to take to the streets to demand jobs, investment and
the removal of the Ennahda party Islamist governor of the
province.
The government on Saturday temporarily removed the local
governor, promised jobs to victims of the 2010 uprising, and
police stopped using birdshot after criticism of "excessive
force" from U.N. Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay.