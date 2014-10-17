LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Tunisia has picked banks including Citigroup, Natixis and Standard Chartered for a debut US dollar sukuk, according to sources.

A regional bank has also been appointed for the deal, according to one of the sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba3/B/BB-, hopes to complete the Islamic bond issuance by the end of the year, IFR reported last week.

If successful, Tunisia would become the sixth sovereign to issue a debut sukuk in 2014, following the UK, Sharjah, Hong Kong, South Africa and Luxembourg.

Tunisia would be more of a natural investment for Islamic investors than some of those sovereigns, according to one banker. An overwhelming majority of its citizens are Muslims, and key Gulf investors would have some familiarity with the Tunisian economy, he said.

Tunisia has been active in capital markets recently. It issued a JPY50bn Samurai bond earlier this month and a US$500m 2021 note in July, a deal backed by US AID. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, writing by Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre)