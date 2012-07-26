(Adds details, quote)
TUNIS, July 26 Tunisia's government is to
auction off its 25 percent share in the Tunisiana mobile phone
business, which is majority owned by Kuwaiti telecoms operator
Wataniya.
Offers must come only from financial companies and
investment funds by November 2, Slim Besbess, a director at
Tunisia's finance ministry, told a press conference on Thursday.
"We will sell 25 percent of the share capital of Tunisiana,"
he said. "Only financial companies and investment funds can
participate in this tender ... Investors cannot be operators of
telecommunications networks or shareholders in a
telecommunications network operator."
Wataniya, itself majority owned by Qatar Telecom (Qtel)
, holds 75 percent of Tunisiana. The other 25 percent
was previously owned by Princesse Holding, a conglomerate
controlled by Sakher Materi, the son-in-law of the Tunisian
president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, who was ousted in a popular
revolution last year. Materi's 25-percent holding was
confiscated by the new Tunisian government after the revolution.
Tunisiana is the only private telecoms company in the North
African country of 10 million people. Its ultimate parent Qtel
had planned to float the business on the Tunis stock exchange in
the first half of 2011 but the plans were delayed after the
uprising disrupted the investment climate.
In May, Tunisiana won a $135 million licence to launch and
operate a third-generation mobile network and a fixed-line in
the North African country.
