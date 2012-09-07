TUNIS, Sept 7 Tunisia has invited companies to
build new homes to replace some of the huts that house the
country's poorer city dwellers, seeking to ease social tensions
that toppled the former regime last year.
The Ministry of Equipment launched an international tender
on Friday to build 12,000 homes in several Tunisian cities,
after unrest spread over poor housing and lack of jobs for the
country's rapidly growing population.
The government is under pressure to remove huts and improve
opportunities for those who complain they are still marginalised
a year and a half after Tunisia ousted its leader and held free
elections in the first of the Arab Spring uprisings.
It said the cost of the new homes would not exceed $22,000,
compared with $60,000 to $120,000 on the commercial housing
market. It set an Oct. 27 deadline for tenders.
