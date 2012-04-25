By Lin Noueihed and Tarek Amara
| DJERBA, Tunisia, April 25
Europeans in white
bath robes saunter across the marble lobby of a luxury hotel on
the Tunisian island of Djerba, heading for a spot of relaxation
at the spa or a few hours' soaking up the sun on the resort's
pristine beaches.
At breakfast, the waiters in the restaurant can barely keep
up. All around French, German, English and Arabic spoken by
Libyans escaping uncertainty in their own country, can be heard
amid the chatter.
After a year of revolutionary turmoil that saw tourists flee
the Mediterranean hotspot in droves, Tunisia hopes 2012 will
mark the start of the recovery in a sector that used to account
for almost 7 percent of gross domestic product and employs
500,000 people, second only to the farming sector.
"I heard a lot about the turmoil in the security situation
but the reality is completely different because it is safe. We
stay out late every night and nothing scares us," said Monica, a
French tourist, who has visited Tunisia many times before. She
did not wish to give her full name.
"I'm here with my friend this time but in the summer I will
come back with the family and I will tell everyone that Tunisia
has not changed. It is even more charming than before."
In 2011 fewer than 5 million people visited the country that
witnessed the start of the Arab Spring, when a revolution ousted
veteran dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in January 2011,
sparking a wave of uprisings across the region.
Visitor numbers were down from 7 million in 2010 while
tourism income, Tunisia's top source of foreign currency, fell
by a third in 2011, or 1 billion Tunisian dinars ($653 million).
Twenty five hotels closed, costing 3,500 jobs.
This year, the sector hopes to recover half its losses,
attracting 6 million visitors and raking in 500 million dinars
more than last year for its depleted coffers.
While the North African country has made a relatively smooth
transition to democracy, last year's war in neighbouring Libya
pushed tens of thousands of refugees across the border, raising
fears the conflict would spill over and delay economic recovery.
Occasional protests and lingering fears that Ennahda, the
moderate Islamist party that won the first post-uprising
elections in October, would seek to Islamise society, have also
held back tourists, as has the economic crisis in Europe.
The five-star Radisson Blu on Djerba, which attracted 1.2
million visitors before the uprising, boasted occupancy in
excess of 75 percent in 2010, a record year. This year, Sami
Ounalli, sales and marketing manager of Djerba's Park Inn and
Radisson Blu, hopes it can regain 90 percent of lost business.
"We expected tourism to return in April/May 2011. It was
possible but when tourists travel they think of security, and
the Libyan revolution and the refugee camps slowed recovery," he
said. The new government, caught up in political wrangling over
the role of Islam in the constitution, had also been slow to
reassure visitors, he said.
"In the first four months of 2012, we see tourism in Djerba
up 200 percent on 2011, but that was a low base. We are 20
percent from achieving 2010 levels ... In 2013, we hope to equal
or exceed 2010 levels, as Djerba has a lot to offer."
ISLAMISTS SEEK TO REASSURE
Tunisia's economy is relatively small - gross domestic
product is about the same size as that of the Dominican
Republic. But it could be a bellwether for how bigger
non-oil-based economies will fare in recovering from the Arab
Spring, particularly Egypt.
Tourism arrivals jumped 53 percent in the first quarter from
the same period last year. That compares with a 28 percent
decline in January arrivals to Egypt, where presidential
elections will take place next month, more than a year after the
ouster of Hosni Mubarak.
With Islamists winning more than two-thirds of seats in
Egypt's new parliament, and one conservative suggesting the
pyramids be covered up, tour agents await calm and clarity.
By contrast, Tunisia's new Islamist-led government has been
at pains to assure visitors the country is open for business
after the turmoil saw the economy shrink 1.8 percent and
unemployment soar from 13 to 18 percent last year.
"We will respect the traditions of our visitors in their
food and clothing and lifestyle," Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali
told reporters at a Mediterranean tourism conference this month,
co-hosted by the United Nations tourism body.
The event, held in a casino and other locations overlooking
bikini-clad tourists on the beach and with alcohol flowing
freely, sent a clear message: the Islamist-led government would
not ban alcohol or impose dress restrictions on visitors as many
people, Tunisian and foreign, had initially feared.
"Some want to paint Tunisia as a jungle and sow fear of the
Ennahda government, but this does not reflect reality," Jebali
said.
Even for visitors from Libya, who made up a major chunk of
tourists in Tunisia in the first quarter, their laid-back
neighbour offers a respite not only from instability but from a
country where alcohol is banned and leisure facilities scarce.
"They say there are no tourists but the hotels are busy,"
said one Tunisian woman on her way to a job interview at a
Djerba spa. "They are hiring for the season, even if you lack
experience."
LOOKING BEYOND THE COAST
But while the pick-up in tourism is an encouraging sign, the
outlook is uncertain. Visitors from the euro zone, who before
the revolution formed the bulk of tourists in Tunisia, have seen
their spending power strained by the region's debt crisis.
A revival in tourism moreover will only help the coastal
resorts, already the more prosperous areas of the country. It
will do little for the central towns where there is little
industry and unemployment is high and where riots still break
out regularly.
The finance ministry forecasts Tunisia's economy grew 2.2
percent in the first quarter of this year, a huge improvement on
last year but below the 3.5 percent growth it is targeting for
the year.
To boost tourism's economic role the government acknowledges
it must diversify from beach tourism that draws the
budget-conscious and attract long-haul visitors from Asia and
America.
It is also seeking to entice cultural tourists to its Roman
amphitheatre at El Jem, to Tunis' meandering old quarter and the
mosaic museum at Bardo, and aims to develop tourism in its
central desert, whose subterranean dwellings and bleak
landscapes featured in the Star Wars films.
Such initiatives could help spread tourist revenues to the
poorer central regions which were first to rise up in protest
against unemployment and political repression in a country that
until last year was a police state.
Even the revolution itself is being seen as an attraction,
with the government planning to set up a tourist trail through
the central towns where the uprising began, leading to Tunis'
Habib Bourguiba Avenue and old town - the scene of some of last
year's protest flashpoints.
"I really feel something has changed in Tunisia. I feel more
relaxed than I did during my previous two visits," said French
tourist Karen, not wishing to give her full name, on her way to
the thalasso at Djerba's Park Inn.
"Now you can hear shopkeepers and friends discussing and
criticising their president and government with comfort ... On
my next visit I will try to go to other areas, perhaps Monastir
or Hammamet. Everything encourages me to return here."
($1 = 1.5318 Tunisian dinars)
(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Susan Fenton)