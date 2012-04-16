(Fixes dateline)
* "We will respect visitors' lifestyles", PM says
* Tunisia relied on tourism for almost 7 pct of GDP
* Tourist numbers fell after revolution
By Lin Noueihed and Tarek Amara
DJERBA, Tunisia, April 16 Sun worshippers are
welcome on Tunisia's beaches even though an Islamist government
now runs the Mediterranean country which relies heavily on
tourism to fill its coffers, its prime minister said on Monday.
"We will respect the traditions of our visitors in their
food, and clothing and lifestyle," Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali
said at a conference to promote tourism held on the island of
Djerba, known for its white sandy beaches and luxury spas.
As if to reinforce his message, a wide selection of
alcoholic beverages was on offer at the opening ceremony of the
tourism conference on Sunday night.
Jebali's moderate Islamist Ennahda party took power at the
head of a coalition in an election after last year's revolution,
which ousted veteran leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali and sparked
the Arab Spring.
Tunisia, which relies on tourism for almost 7 percent of its
gross domestic product, saw visitor numbers and tourist revenues
drop by more than a third after the revolution.
"Unfortunately, some want to paint Tunisia as a jungle and
sow fear of the Ennahda government but this does not reflect
reality and the proof is that these critics speak freely,"
Jebali told journalists on the sidelines of the conference.
About 5 million tourists visited the country last year, down
from 7 million in 2010 as fears over security caused tourists to
flee or to cancel bookings.
Tunisia has since made a relatively smooth transition to
democracy and tourists are returning to its coastal resorts. But
occasional protests and lingering fears that Ennahda will slowly
seek to Islamise society have held back the recovery, as has the
economic crisis in Europe.
Jebali said bookings had improved for 2012 and Tunisia hoped
to regain its 7 million tourists and top that by encouraging
visits to historical, cultural sites and the southern desert.
In an effort to allay fears that Tunisia would impose
sharia, or Islamic law, as some conservative Islamists have
demanded, Jebali said a constitution is being drafted that would
protect the "civil" nature of the state.
"We want to reassure everyone and even our own people that
there is nothing to fear from freedom and democracy," he said.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Michael Roddy)