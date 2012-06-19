* Millions of dollars of assets frozen
* Turki was tipped to become Tunisian finance minister
* Accused of mismanagement at investment company
ZURICH, June 11 Millions of dollars of assets in
Swiss bank accounts linked to a prominent Tunisian politician
and businessman have been frozen, a Geneva prosecutor said,
after allegations of embezzlement.
Khayam Turki, a leading member of Tunisia's left-wing
Ettakatol party, was expected to become the north African
country's finance minister after elections late last year
following the ouster of former President Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali.
But he declined to take up the post after Emirates
International Investment Company (EIIC) raised mismanagement
allegations against him relating to his time as a senior
executive at the company. Swiss-based legal sources said the
allegations involved the misappropriation of assets.
Geneva prosecutor Dario Zanni confirmed this week an
investigation was under way, and that assets linked to Turki had
been frozen while the inquiry took place, but declined to give
further details.
Lawyers for EIIC declined to comment. Neither Turki nor
Ettakatol could be reached by telephone for comment.
Turki resigned from EIIC in 2008, Tunisia's official TAP
news agency reported. The unlisted company is the investment arm
of Abu Dhabi-based business group National Holding.
EIIC is a majority shareholder in Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
, the largest Islamic lender in the oil-rich United
Arab Emirates capital.
Turki, who was educated in France and Tunisia, was finance
director for Ettakatol's campaign in November's elections.
In February 2008, when he was director general of EIIC unit
Societe des Parcs d'Alger, the investment company launched plans
for a $5 billion park to give crowded Algerian capital Algiers a
"green belt" where stressed residents could unwind.
Turki told Reuters at the time that EIIC would use its own
resources to finance Dounya Parc. The project was suspended
after the Dubai real estate price collapse of 2008 hit property
prices across the region, but work has now restarted, according
to regional news service Zawya.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Additional reporting by
Stanley Carvalho in Abu Dhabi and Tarek Amara in Tunis; Editing
by Pravin Char)