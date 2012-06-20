TUNIS, June 20 A prominent Tunisian politician
and businessman denied on Wednesday that he had millions of
dollars of assets hidden in Switzerland after a Geneva
prosecutor said accounts linked to Khayam Turki had been frozen
following embezzlement allegations.
Turki, a leading member of Tunisia's left-leaning Ettakatol
party, was expected to become the North African country's
finance minister after October elections that followed the
ouster of former leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.
But he declined to take up the post after Emirates
International Investment Company (EIIC) raised mismanagement
allegations against him relating to his time as a senior
executive at the company. Swiss-based legal sources said the
allegations involved misappropriation of assets.
Geneva prosecutor Dario Zanni confirmed this week that
assets linked to Turki had been frozen while an investigation
was underway. He declined to give details.
Turki told Reuters in Tunis that he did not have millions of
dollars stashed in Switzerland or in other foreign accounts.
"I'm surprised by this as the first I heard of it was what I
read on the Internet. I deny this entirely," he said.
"I have no more than 5,000 euros held abroad in various
accounts... as I used to work abroad, but not millions."
Turki said he had instructed his Tunisian lawyer to appoint
a legal representative abroad to look into the case and denied
in a written statement the mismanagement allegations levelled
against him by EIIC.
Turki is already facing an investigation in Tunisia over
similar allegations, though no ruling has yet been made.
"I stress my innocence regarding the allegations made by the
EIIC which I worked with in the past but resigned from more than
four years ago, and I have already presented to the Tunisian
judiciary all the documents to prove my innocence and I'm
awaiting the judge's decision," Turki said in his statement.
An unlisted company, the EIIC is the investment arm of Abu
Dhabi-based business group National Holding.
In February 2008, when he was director general of EIIC unit
Societe des Parcs d'Alger, the investment company launched plans
for a $5 billion park in the crowded Algerian capital.
Turki told Reuters at the time that EIIC would use its own
resources to finance Dounya Parc. The project was suspended
after the Dubai real estate price collapse of 2008 but work has
now restarted, according to regional news service Zawya.
Turki, who was educated in France and Tunisia, was finance
director for Ettakatol's campaign in October's elections.
He blamed the allegations on Tunisian political rivalries.
"Tunisian political sides that are enemies of Ettakatol
stand behind these reports and their only aim is to undermine
the reputation of the party and weaken it," his statement said.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed)