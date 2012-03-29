WASHINGTON, March 29 The United States will give
Tunisia $100 million to buttress short-term government finances
as the country negotiates a democratic transition following last
year's popular uprising, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said
on Thursday.
Clinton said that, pending congressional notification and
approval, the U.S. money would go directly to debt that Tunisia
owes the World Bank and the African Development Bank, freeing
Tunis to concentrate on its own priority programs and job
creation.
"As Tunisia progresses into the next phase of its historic
democratic transition, the United States is working to help
accelerate economic growth that benefits all," Clinton said in a
statement.
The U.S. cash transfer comes alongside a sovereign loan
guarantee now being negotiated between Washington and Tunis that
aims to use $30 million from the United States to open up access
to several hundred million dollars in new financing from
international capital markets.
The United States has frequently cited Tunisia as a model
for democratic change in the Middle East after a popular revolt
forced autocratic leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali to flee the
country on Jan. 14, 2011, touching off a wave of political
unrest across the Arab world.
The North African country has since calmly elected its own
government, defying predictions it would descend into chaos,
while Ben Ali's secret police have been disbanded and the news
media enjoy unprecedented freedoms.
The Obama administration announced plans last month to
extend more than $800 million in economic assistance to
countries swept up in the "Arab Spring" revolutions.
Officials said the bulk of this would be new money to
support long-term economic, political and trade reforms for
countries in transition such as Tunisia, Egypt and Yemen.