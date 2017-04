TUNIS Four Tunisian police were killed when gunmen opened fire on the interior minister's family home in the western Kasserine area of Tunis, an official with the ministry said on Wednesday.

The minister was not at home during the attack, Mohammed Ali Laroui, a ministry spokesman said. No group immediately claimed responsibility, but Tunisian forces are engaged in a crackdown on the hardline Islamist group Ansar al Sharia.

