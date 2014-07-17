(Adds details)
TUNIS, July 17 At least 14 Tunisian troops were
killed when militants attacked checkpoints in the remote Chaambi
mountains, the ministry of defense said on Thursday.
The attacks on Wednesday evening were the deadliest yet
carried out by militants on Tunisia's armed forces, who have
been trying to flush out Islamist fighters hiding out in the
mountain range near Algeria's border.
A defense ministry spokesman said 14 troops were killed, and
another 20 wounded when the militants attacked with rifles and
rocket-propelled grenades.
The North African country has struggled with the rise of
radical Islamist militants since the 2011 popular revolt ended
the rule of autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali and began Tunisia's
fragile steps to democracy.
Armed Islamist militants have clashed with security forces
occasionally since the uprising, but Wednesday's attacks were
the worst on Tunisia's military.
Since April, thousands of troops have been deployed to the
Chaambi mountains to try to control groups of militants taking
refuge there.
