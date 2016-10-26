LONDON Oct 26 The price of UK healthcare
provider Tunstall's leveraged loans have fallen in the secondary
market due to concerns about the company's performance, banking
sources said on Wednesday.
Tunstall's dual-currency term loans have fallen by around
200bp this week, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Private equity firm Charterhouse acquired Tunstall in 2008
backed with £237m of loans, including a £72m mezzanine tranche
and raised an £89m acquisition facility in 2012.
Tunstall refinanced its total debt in 2013 with a £350m
all-senior leveraged loan, according to TRLPC data.
Average quotes on the company's sterling term loan B were
87.5 percent of face value on October 25, down from 89.35 on
October 24.
A euro term loan B was quoted at 87.3 on October 25, down
from 89.5 a day earlier, according to TRLPC data.
One source quoted both loans at 86.5 on October 25 and 26.
At these levels, the company's loans are now attracting
interest from distressed investors, the sources said.
"Tunstall is on our list," one of the sources said.
BUCKING THE TREND
Pricing has been rising in Europe's secondary market for
much of this year as strong demand for a limited supply of loans
has pushed pricing higher.
Average bids on Europe's top 40 leveraged loans was 100.5,
according to TRLPC data on October 25.
Tunstall's loan pricing has been dropping for much of this
year, the data shows.
The sterling term loan was quoted at 92.7 at the end of
March and dropped to 91.7 at the end of June. The euro term loan
was quoted at 93.1 at the end of March and dropped to 92.8 at
the end of June, TRLPC data shows.
Tunstall's loan pricing was last around 85 percent of face
value in April 2014, after the company produced a weak set of
business results.
Charterhouse declined to comment.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)