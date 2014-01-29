Jan 29 Food storage maker Tupperware Brands Corp
reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by
weak sales in established markets such as Germany, Canada and
the United States.
Net income rose to $89.7 million, or $1.74 per share, for
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 from $74.5 million, or $1.34
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the direct-selling company earned $1.81 per
share.
Sales rose 1 percent to $717 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.84 per share
on revenue of $727.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
