* Fourth-quarter earnings/share $1.81 vs est $1.84
* Sales rise 1 pct to $717 mln vs est $727.9 mln
* Sees 2014 earnings/share of $5.51-$5.66 vs est $6.02
* Increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct
(Adds outlook, details on dividend, background, share movement)
Jan 29 Tupperware Brands Corp forecast a
weaker-than-expected profit for 2014 after its fourth-quarter
results missed market estimates due to a 5 percent fall in sales
in its established markets such as Germany, Canada and the
United States.
The company's shares fell 8 percent in premarket trading.
Tupperware, known for its colorful food containers, said it
expects 2014 profit to be $5.51-$5.66 per share. Analysts were
expecting $6.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which also sells personal care products, said
it raised its dividend by 6 cents to 68 cents per share from the
previous quarter.
The company reported a 12 percent rise in fourth-quarter
revenue from emerging markets such as Turkey, South Africa and
Singapore but lower discretionary spending in Europe and North
America weighed on revenue.
Sales in the company's established markets slid through the
year while emerging markets have rose to contribute 63 percent
of revenue in the quarter ended Dec. 28. They made up 60 percent
a year earlier.
Total sales rose 1 percent to $717 million but fell short of
analysts' estimates of $727.9 million.
Net income rose to $89.7 million, or $1.74 per share, from
$74.5 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the direct-selling company earned $1.81 per
share, missing the estimate of $1.84 per share.
Orlando, Florida-based Tupperware's shares fell to $77.41 in
premarket trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)