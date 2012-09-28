ISTANBUL, Sept 28 Turkey's sole oil refiner Tupras has appointed Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities to arrange a potential bond issue, IFR said on Friday.

Tupras has applied to regulators to issue up to $1 billion of debt. All three banks declined or were unable to comment, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Greg Mahlich)