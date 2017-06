ISTANBUL, March 8 Turkish refiner Tupras said on Thursday its net profit surged 68 percent to 1.24 billion lira ($696 million) last year, narrowly below a Reuters poll forecast, as sales jumped 58 percent to 41.4 billion lira.

According to a Reuters poll, the company was expected to post a net profit of 1.26 billion in 2011 on sales of 40.5 billion lira. (Writing by Daren Butler)