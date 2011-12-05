Australia shares see best day in 7 mnths; NZ slightly up
June 13 Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday after a long weekend, recording their biggest intra-day gain in seven months, helped by gains in financials and energy stocks.
ISTANBUL Dec 5 Turkey's sole refiner Tupras expects revenue of $22 billion at the end of this year, Chief Executive Yavuz Erkut said on Monday.
In 2010, revenues amounted to 26.17 billion lira ($16.6 billion as of March 9). The company sees exports reaching $4.2 billion at the end of the year, Erkut said.
Tupras said last month that sales in the third quarter surged 71 percent to 12.06 billion Turkish lira ($6.59 billion), and nine-month sales rose 61.2 percent to 30.3 billion lira. ($1 = 1.8309 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Seda Sezer)
June 13 Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday after a long weekend, recording their biggest intra-day gain in seven months, helped by gains in financials and energy stocks.
* Current markets make it profitable to store oil for future sale