Aug 24 The chief commercial officer of Turing
Pharmaceuticals LLC, whose founder Martin Shkreli stepped down
as chief executive last year after being charged with securities
fraud, has filed a federal complaint accusing Turing's
co-founder of sexual assault and the company of retaliation
after she complained.
Nancy Retzlaff said in the complaint filed on Monday with
the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission that Edwin
Urrutia, who was Turing's interim chief financial officer,
"demanded" she join him in his Washington, D.C., hotel room,
where he threw her onto the bed and tried to pull off her tights
before she escaped. The complaint was seen by Reuters.
Turing told Reuters on Wednesday that it "has not yet seen
the complaint but will vigorously defend itself." Urrutia, who
resigned in July and is now with venture capital firm EUKU
Ventures, did not respond to a request for comment.
The criminal case against Shkreli stems from his time at
Retrophin Inc (RTRX.O), a biopharmaceutical company he founded
and headed until 2014. Prosecutors have said Shkreli defrauded
investors in a hedge fund and misappropriated $11 million in
assets from Retrophin to repay them.
Turing is the subject of antitrust probes by the Federal
Trade Commission and the New York attorney general's office
stemming from its 5,000 percent price increase of a drug used to
treat a parasitic infection.
Michael Willemin, a lawyer for Retzlaff, told Reuters on
Wednesday, "The retaliation committed against Ms. Retzlaff by
Turing and its senior-level executives is an example of
precisely why so many victims of sexual assault never come
forward."
Retzlaff said in the complaint that the March assault by
Urrutia took place after she and Shkreli testified before
Congress about Turing's pricing practices.
In the complaint, Retzlaff also accused Urrutia of groping
and kissing her at a company event at a New York City bar in
May.
That incident, according to the complaint, prompted a
colleague to raise concerns with Turing, which then launched an
internal investigation that led to Urrutia's resignation.
Retzlaff said in the complaint that the company then
retaliated against her by denying her certain stock options and
passing over her to replace Shkreli as CEO. Retzlaff is still
with the company, according to the complaint.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission could file a
lawsuit on Retzlaff's behalf or allow her to sue the company.
The agency does not comment on pending complaints.
