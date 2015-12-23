UPDATE 2-Athletics-Kipchoge runs fastest marathon, fails to break two hours
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
Dec 22 Turing Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday it is seeking a new chief executive to replace Martin Shkreli, the price-gouging entrepreneur who is facing U.S. charges of securities fraud, and will cut jobs in a restructuring.
The private Swiss-based company will also expand its board to include new, independent members, it added.
Shkreli, 32, resigned as CEO on Friday, a day after his arrest on charges that he had engaged in a Ponzi-like scheme. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $5 million bail.
On Monday, KaloBios Pharmaceuticals said Shkreli was "terminated" as CEO and had resigned from the board.
Turing did not specify the number of job cuts in a statement. It could not be immediately reached for comment.
"These staff changes put us in the best position to continue executing on our long-term plan," said Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Ron Tilles, who took over Shkreli's job on Friday.
Shkreli gained notoriety when, as Turing's CEO, he raised the price of a life saving drug overnight to $750 from $13.50. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)
* More than two minutes quicker than official world record (Adds quote from Kipchoge)
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon time at the Monza circuit in Italy on Saturday, crossing the line in two hours and 24 seconds but missing out on an attempt to break the two-hour barrier.