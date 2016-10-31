ANKARA Oct 31 Turkish Prime Minister Binali
Yildirim said efforts were underway to resolve debt repayment
problems at the main shareholder in partly state-owned Turk
Telekom, including a formula to "permanently"
overcome the difficulties.
"There are efforts to overcome this problem ... Aside from
the restructuring the debt of the company, a different formula
is also in the works. Permanently overcoming the company's debt
problem is also being worked on," Yildirim told Reuters on the
sidelines of a reception in Ankara late on Saturday.
Turk Telekom's majority shareholder Oger Telecom, which is
55 percent owned by Saudi Oger, missed an interest payment of
close to $300 million on a $4.75 billion loan at the end of
September, banking and other sources have said.
Turk Telekom said this month it did not expect reports
related to one of its shareholders to have any impact on its
daily operations, commitments or liabilities. It also said its
financial agreements did not include cross default provisions in
relation to shareholders missing debt repayments.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing
by Daren Butler)