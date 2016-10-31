ANKARA Oct 31 The Turkish state is not
intervening to solve debt repayment problems related to Turk
Telekom but does want to ensure its 30 percent stake
will not lose value, a source in President Tayyip Erdogan's
office said on Monday.
"Turk Telekom is a private company and needs to solve this
problem on its own. There is no state intervention at the
moment, but it is also important for the Treasury's stake not to
lose value. We are of course following developments closely
because of this," the source said.
Turk Telekom's majority shareholder, Oger Telecom, missed an
interest payment of close to $300 million on a $4.75 billion
loan at the end of September, banking and other sources have
said.
