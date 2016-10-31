ANKARA Oct 31 The Turkish state is not intervening to solve debt repayment problems related to Turk Telekom but does want to ensure its 30 percent stake will not lose value, a source in President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Monday.

"Turk Telekom is a private company and needs to solve this problem on its own. There is no state intervention at the moment, but it is also important for the Treasury's stake not to lose value. We are of course following developments closely because of this," the source said.

Turk Telekom's majority shareholder, Oger Telecom, missed an interest payment of close to $300 million on a $4.75 billion loan at the end of September, banking and other sources have said.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)