BRIEF-Microsemi announces cash tender offer for its 9.125 percent senior notes
ISTANBUL Nov 23 Turk Telekom said on Monday it had signed a club loan facility agreement with 14 banks amounting to 420 million euros ($446 million) and $380 million with a five-year maturity including a three-year grace period.
The loan facility will be used for refinancing and working capital purposes, with an interest rate of Euribor/Libor +1.80 percent per annum, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange. ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Recurring revenue in q1 2017 increased by 12% to $2,864,607, compared to $2,567,697 in q1 2016