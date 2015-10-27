DUBAI/LONDON Oct 26 Turkey's largest fixed-line
operator, Turk Telekom, is talking to banks to raise
a loan worth up to $500 million, which it plans to close before
year-end, banking sources said on Monday.
The five-year deal will be syndicated with a club of
regional and international banks, and is being co-ordinated by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the sources said.
Turk Telekom is expected to close the deal after Turkey's
second general election on November 1, three sources said,
asking not to be identified as the information is private.
An election was called after a hung parliament resulted
following June 7 elections.
Turk Telekom declined to comment.
The company is discussing the issuance of a euro bond
following the loan, mimicking Turkish mobile operator Turkcell's
recent fundraising, the bankers said.
Last month, Turkcell, the country's biggest mobile operator,
raised $500 million and 445 million euro in loans, and also
separately garnered 1.25 billion euros in a loan from the China
Development Bank.
Turkcell then tapped the bond market and raised $500 million
in 10-year bonds, becoming the first corporate issuer from
Turkey to raise funding from the international bond market in
more than a year.
The fundraising exercises reflect a general trend across the
telecoms sector as companies look to shore up balance sheets
ahead of acquiring 4G licences, a second banker said.
Turk Telekom said this month it would raise the paid-in
capital of its mobile phone unit Avea to help it pay fees for 4G
frequencies acquired in a tender in August.
Turkey's mobile phone industry is a growth sector servicing
a young and data-hungry population with nearly 80 million
consumers.
Fellow firm Slovak Telekom is also in the market for a
syndicated loan, although discussions are at an early stage, the
third banker said.
Turk Telekom was last in the market in June when it signed a
$150-million, 10-year loan with HSBC, Mizuho, BNP Paribas and
Swedish export credit agency EKN.
Prior to that Turkcell signed a $600 million-equivalent loan
in March 2012.
