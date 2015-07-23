ISTANBUL, July 23 Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom's net profit slid to 335.2 million lira ($123.65 million) in the second quarter, it announced late on Wednesday, just below a poll forecast of 341 million lira.

Its sales in the second quarter rose 7 percent to 3.53 billion lira, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange, just above a poll forecast of 3.49 billion lira. ($1 = 2.7109 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)