ISTANBUL Feb 6 Turkish telecoms company Turk Telekom expected its consolidated EBITDA to be at 5.1-5.2 billion lira ($2.11 billion) this year, from around 5 billion lira in 2014, it said on Friday.

Turk Telekom said it expected its consolidated revenue growth to be 5 to 7 percent over the last year.

($1 = 2.4670 liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)