ISTANBUL, July 21 Turk Telekom's net profit rose 185 percent year-on-year in the second quarter to 801 million lira ($378 million), its results showed on Monday.

Its sales was almost flat at 3.3 billion lira, its results showed.

($1 = 2.1203 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)