BRIEF-Allgeier says Q1 EBIT 2.4 million euros
ISTANBUL, March 26 Shareholders of wireless operator Turkcell have approved a dividend proposal, an investor who attended its general meeting on Thursday told Reuters, paving the way for the company's first pay-out in around five years.
Three major Turkcell shareholders, whose in-fighting has prevented the company from holding an annual general meeting since 2010, said on Wednesday they had agreed to propose a $1.5 billion dividend.
May 2 Microsoft Corp on Tuesday unveiled Windows 10 S, a streamlined version of its popular operating system, geared toward low-cost laptops for students, as it tries to take share from Google's Chrome OS-run computers.